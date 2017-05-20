Trabaho sa Kapitolyo himuong 4 ka adlaw?, Gob. Davide maniid una

POSIBLENG pagpatuman sa upat na lang ka adlaw nga trabaho matag semana, gitan-aw ni Gob. Hila­rio Davide III nga dili kini epektibo aron pagsulbad sa nagkahuot nga dagan sa trapiko. Una niini, giduso ni Baguio Rep. Mark Go ngadto sa Kongreso ang House Bill 5068, nga nagtinguha pag-compress sa working days matag semana ngadto sa 4 aron maminosan ang traffic, paghatag og kahiagyunan sa mga empleyado nga makadaginot og kwarta ug makapahuway i­­ngon man makadaginot sa operating expenses ang mga kompaniya. Aron ma-address ang prob­lema sa traffic, una nang itumbok ni Davide nga kinahanglang palambuon ang public transport system sa nasod. Mas maayo sab nga mopatuman og carpooling aron dili kaayo daghan ang mga sakyanan nga magdagan sa kadalanan. Dugang niya, makatabang sab kon mas pilion sa mga tawo ang maglakaw o magbisikleta itandi sa pagsakay og auto o sa uban pang matang sa sakyanan. Pasado na sa House Committee on Labor ang balaudnon alang sa 4-day work week ug kon mapatuman kini hayan nga motrabaho na ang mga empleyado ug hangtud 12 oras matag adlaw. /AZLD

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 21, 2017.

