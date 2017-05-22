Cebu napili sa Gawad Kalasag

NAPILI ang lalawigan sa Sugbo nga mananaog sa Gawad Kalasag sa tulo ka mga pro­binsya sa Central Visayas gumikan sa maayo nga disaster risk reduction ug emergency management sa Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. Si Baltazar Tribunalo, pangu sa Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), nibutyag nga ang Sugbo ang usa usab sa pilian sa national level sa pasidungog. “Kita maoy matawag og the best PDRRMO,” pahayag niini. Ang Gawad Kalasag kun “Kalamidad at Sakuna Labanan Sariling Galing ang Kaligtasan,” usa ka search nga nagpasidungog sa nagkadaiyang stakeholders nga nagpatuman og mga programa, palisiya ug pamaagi sa pagpangandam og mga kalamidad ug emergency management aron kapanalipdan ang komunidad. Mismo si Concepcion Ornopia, regional director sa Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) 7, ang nipahibawo ni Baltazar sa pasidungog nga madawat sa Sugbo sa pagtimaan sa National Disaster Consciousness Month karong Hulyo. Matod ni Baltazar nga sa okasyon mahibaw-an kon mo­daog ba ang Sugbo sa national nga level isip maoy mo­­representar sa Central Visayas. Kini ang labing unang higayon nga modawat ang Sugbo sa mao nga pasidungog.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 23, 2017.

