Lalake naunay sa iyang armas

NAUNAY sa iyang armas ang usa ka 21 anyus nga lalaki human giingong nagduwa sa iyang armas apan kalit lang nibuto. Nahitabo ang insidente sa Sitio Laguna, Barangay Biasong, dakbayan sa Talisay niadtong Dominggo sa gabii. Sigun sa report ang biktima giila nga si Albert Satinitigan, 21, taga Sitio San Jose, Barangay Dumlog, sa samang dakbayan. Matod pa, ang biktima nisuroy lang sa lugar aron bisitahon ang iyang mga higala. Samtang kini uban sa iyang mga higala nakalingaw usab kinig duwa-duwa sa iyang armas hangtud nga nibuto. Naigo sa iyang wala nga bitiis ang biktima ug daling gidala sa Talisay City District Hospital. Sa dihang nirespondi ang mga pulis wa na ang armas sa biktima.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 23, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.