Mga barangay kapitan miduso sa pagka-distrito sa Mandaue

MGA kapitan sa dakbayan sa Mandaue tua sa Kongreso karong adlawa aron mopadayag sa ilang pagsuporta sa paghimong lone district sa dakbayan sa Mandaue. Matod ni Kapitan Ernie Manatad, presidente sa Liga ng mga Barangay sa dakbayan nga malaumon sila nga mapasar sa kongreso ang tinguha nga giduso ni Kongresista Jonas Cortes sa Kongreso. Ang deliberasyon gikatakang mahitabo sa alas 1:30 karong hapon sa Kongreso. “To show support sa move sa atong congressman to declare Mandaue as a lone district. So full force mi didto mga barangay kapitan,” matod ni ni Manatad sa dihang nahinabi sa Superbalita kagahapon. Kahinumduman nga ang paghimo sa Mandaue isip lone district dugay na nga gitiguha sa mga nangaging kongresista sa distrito. Bisan sa panahon ni Mayor Luigi Quisumbing niadto sa dihang kini pay representante sa sixto distrito nagpanday na niadto sa maong balaudnon kalabot niini apan wa kini mo-usad sa kongreso. “Naa to siyay bill (Quisumbing) to make lone district ang Mandaue pero wa mousad tungod kay di pa ana ka receptive ang Congress adto,” ni Manatad ning mantalaan. Si Manatad nagkanayon nga daghan siyang nahibaw-an nga mga kongresista gikan sa probinsya sa Sugbo nga suportado sa tinguha ni Cortes karon. “Most of the congressmen, supportive sa proposal so dako’g chance ba nga karon nga basig ma-realize na gyud ang dream sa mga Mandauehanon nga ma-lone district [ang Mandaue] .Hayaghayag gyud ron kay duna may mga preliminary discussion sa mga kongresista. Gi-Istorya ni Cong. Jonas ang mga kaubang kongresista sa province,” matod ni Manatad ning mantalaan. Paambit ni Manatad nga kon mahitabong mamahimong lone district ang Mandaue, magpabilin sa Sixto Distrito ang Consolacion ug Cordova sanglit nakapasar man gihapon kini sa kita ug populasyon.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 23, 2017.

