SITG giumol aron mosusi sa Korean nga namatay

MOUMOL ang Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 ug Special Investigation Task Group sa kamatayon sa usa ka Korean National didto sa siyudad sa Lapu-lapu niadtong Dominggo sa hapon. An Korean official miawhag sa kapulisan nga sutaon unsay hinungdan sa kamatayon. Mibisita sa buhatan ni P/CSupt. Noli Taliño ang Korean Consul aron makisayod sa nahitabong pagpusil patay kang Soonyong Hwang sa Barangay Mactan sa naasoyng siyudad. Matod ni Taliño tungod kay usa ka turista ang namatay angayan nga hatagan kini og pagtagad sa kapulisan pinaagi sa pag-umol og SITG. Ang naglangkob sa SITG mao ang Lapu-lapu City Police Office, PNP Crime Laboratory 7, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group CIDG-7 ug moabag usab ang mga special unit sa PRO 7. Wa pa masayri kun unsay motibo sa pagpatay kang Hwang apan nakakuha na sila og basiyo sa bala sa dapit diin siya nakaplagan nalang nga wa nay kinabuhi. “Inaantay pa natin ang report ng Soco kung ano talaga ang sanhi ng pagkamatay ng Korean, lahat ng angulo tinitingnan natin pero ni rule-out na natin ang suicide,” matod ni Taliño. Apan gitan-aw nila ang tanang angulo sa krimen ug may gikaaway ba kini.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 23, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.