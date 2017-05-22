Tanang jail officers maayo nga relibohan: NCJ warden

SA pagsumpo sa kalihukan sa gidiling drugas sulod sa New City Jail (NCJ), buot parelibohan ug ibalhin sa laing pwesto ang 132 ka jail officers nga nagbantay sa 4,350 ka mga piniriso.

Si Jail Warden Arnel Peralta, nagduda nga adunay kakonsabo nga mga jail officer ang mga piniriso nga ilang gidudahan nga maoy nagnegusyo og shabu sulod sa kanhi Bagong Buhay Rehabilitation Center.

“Nagduda lagi ko (sa mga jail officer) tapos ako naning gi-coordinate sa atoang staff diri sa Regional Office-7 regarding sa atong observation and most probably dunay tay himuon nga relieve and reassignment of personnel para kadtong mga suspected nato bisan suspected palang aron dili na sila makapenetrate diri sa atoang facility,” pagpasa­bot ni Peralta.

Sa 'Oplan Galugad' nga gilusad sa mga personnel sa Bureau of Jail Management and Penology sa nakalabay nga se­mana, bugtong drug paraphernalia, weighing scale para sa shabu ug ubang kontrabando ang nakuha apan way shabu gawas sa nubaine ampule.

Si Konsehal Dave Tumulak, deputy mayor on police matters, uyon sa tinguha ni Pe­ralta ug iyang gipaluyohan ang implementasyon gikan sa BJMP headquarters nga ipaubos sa drug test ang tanang piniriso.