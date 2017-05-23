25 ka piniriso sa NCJ tipayuhot og gidiling druga?

HUGOT na karon nga gi-monitor sulod sa New City Jail (NCJ) ang 25 ka piniriso nga gidudahang maoy tigpayuhot og shabu sulod ug gawas sa maong pasilidad. Kini human nagpadala og suwat si Konsehal Dave Tumulak, deputy mayor on police matters, dihang gipadad-an usab siya og kopya sa usa sa mga sakop sa pamilya kansang igsuon napriso sa NCJ. Sa suwat nga gipadala ni Jail Warden Arnel Peralta didto sa buhatan ni Tumulak iyang gibutyag nga under surveillance na ang maong mga piniriso kinsa adunay tag-tulo ngadto tag-lima ka mga kaso nga giatubang hinungdan sa ilang pagka-priso. Sagad sa maong mga kaso adunay kalambigitan sa gidi­ling drugas. Samtang, suportado ni Mayor Tomas Osmeña ang tinguha sa management sa NCJ nga ipaubos sa drug test test ang 4,350 ka mga piniriso subay usab sa kamanduan sa national headquarters sa Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP). Si Jsupt. Arnel Peralta, nagpatabang sa Cebu City Government aron magahinan sila og pundo para ipalit og drug testing kit nga gibanabanang mobalor og P300,000 para sa mga inmate. Ang mayor nibutyag nga wala siyay pagsupak sa tinguha sa NCJ ug iyang gusto nga himuong mandatory ang drug test.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 24, 2017.

