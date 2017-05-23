3 ka JOs sa barangay nag-drugs

TULO ka mga job-order nga kawani sa Brgy. Paknaan, dakbayan sa Mandaue ang nagpositibo sa surpresang drug test nga gihimo sa city health office didto sa gym sa barangay kagahapon sa buntag. Sa 226 ka mga kawaning gipatawag, 135 lang niini ang nipakita atol sa testing. Nasuta ning mantalaan nga gipahibawo ang mga kawani nga dunay general meeting nga ipahigayon sa gym kagahapong adlawa. Gibutyag ni Konsehal Dulce Jumao-as, 91 ka kawani nga wa makatunga ang ipaubos gyud sa drug test.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 24, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.