Faulty wiring hinungdan sa sunog sa condotel

FAULTY electrical wiring maoy pagtuo sa kabomberohan ang sinugdanan sa sunog nga miigo sa Crown Regency Hotel, Osmena Boulevard, Cebu City kagahapon sa kadlawon. Ang kusog nga pagbugwak sa aso nagagikan sa Basement 2 sa hotel nga maoy working area sa mga kawani sa maintenance department. Ang alarma nadawat 3:57 a.m. ug napawong 5:57 a.m. Matod pa ni FO3 Renato Borres nga unang nakamatikod sa aso mao ang lady guard nga si Ramilla Avergonzado nga nadistino sa Basement 1. Human madawat ang alarma, daling gipada ang bag-ong aerial ladder nga napalit sa kagamhanan sa siyudad nga alang sa mga tag-as nga building. Bisan pa man sa baga nga aso, gisulod sa kabomberuhan ang dapit, gamit ang breathing apparatus. Lakip sa mi responde si Senior Superintendent Samuel Tadeo ang Regional Director sa Bureau of Fire Protection nga maoy nagsuperbisar sa tanang operation sa kabomberuhan.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 24, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.