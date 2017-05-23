Guardo makabalik na sa konseho

MAKABALIK na si Konsehal Jerry Guardo sa iyang katungdanan isip magbabalaod sa dakbayan sa Sugbo human siya gipahibawo nga City Department of Interior and Local Government pinaagi sa tawag. Apan si Guardo niingon nga iya unang huwaton ang written order gikan sa DILG-7 subay usab sa sugyot iyang mga kauban sa grupo. Gipadayag ni Guardo nga niapil siya og caucus kagahapon isip preparasyon sa ilang weekly regular session sanglit gusto na siyang makabalik og serbisyo. Sa panagana nga kwestyunon ang iyang presensiya sa konseho hilabi na sa grupo sa Team Rama. Ang Team Rama maoy iyang kanhi partido. Nahukman nalang niya nga huwaton ang pormal nga kamanduan. Si Guardo nikwestyon sa kalangay sa DILG-7 sa paglibkas sa ilang gipatuman nga tulo ka buwan nga suspension human ang Ombudsman nihukom nga pabayron nalang siya og balig tulo ka buwan sa iyang kanhi gidawat nga sweldo sa iyang pagka kapitan kaniadto sa Sambag 1. Si Deputy Ombudsman for the Visayas Paul Clemente nihatag og kopya sa desisyon bahin sa kaso ni Guardo nga simple neglect of duty ngadto sa DILG 7 aron sa pormal nga pagpahibawo nga gipabayad nalang nag konsehal ug dili suspensuhon.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 24, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.