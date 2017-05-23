Kamatayon sa Korean national wa pa matino

BLANKO pa gihapon ang kapulisan sa Homicide Section sa Lapu-Lapu City Police Office sa tinuoray nga hinungdan sa kamatayon niadtong Korean national kansang lawas nadugta na sud sa balay nga iyang gi-abangan sa barangay Mactan. Matod ni SP01 Lydo Pinos, dili pa nila matino kon naghikog o gipatay ba si Hwang Soonyung, 48, kinsa adunay samad pinusilan diha sa iyang ulo, apan armas nga gigamit sa pagpusil wa pa makit-i. Mga silingan nagreklamo niadtong Sabado sa hapon sa grabeng kabaho nga ni-alisbo gikan sa balay nga gi-abangan sa langyaw diha sa Sityo Soong Center, Mactan hinungdan nga gipugos og abli ang pultahan aron sa pagsusi. Napalgan nalang sa taga-Police Station 2 nga naghayang diha sa sawog sud sa iyang lawak nga maong lalake nga nagsul-ob lang og itom nga boxer shorts. “Mga 74 hours na to siyang namatay, gi-ulod na gud ang lawas,” asoy ni Pinos sa dihang nahinabi sa Superbalita Cebu. Nasayran nga dul-an na sa usa ka tuig nga nag-inusara nga nag-abang sa maong balay si Hwang apan adunay lain-laing babaye nga masigpatan nga mobisita niini.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 24, 2017.

