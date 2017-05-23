Kamatayon sa Korean national wa pa matino
BLANKO pa gihapon ang kapulisan sa Homicide Section sa Lapu-Lapu City Police Office sa tinuoray nga hinungdan sa kamatayon niadtong Korean national kansang lawas nadugta na sud sa balay nga iyang gi-abangan sa barangay Mactan.
Matod ni SP01 Lydo Pinos, dili pa nila matino kon naghikog o gipatay ba si Hwang Soonyung, 48, kinsa adunay samad pinusilan diha sa iyang ulo, apan armas nga gigamit sa pagpusil wa pa makit-i.
Mga silingan nagreklamo niadtong Sabado sa hapon sa grabeng kabaho nga ni-alisbo gikan sa balay nga gi-abangan sa langyaw diha sa Sityo Soong Center, Mactan hinungdan nga gipugos og abli ang pultahan aron sa pagsusi.
Napalgan nalang sa taga-Police Station 2 nga naghayang diha sa sawog sud sa iyang lawak nga maong lalake nga nagsul-ob lang og itom nga boxer shorts.
“Mga 74 hours na to siyang namatay, gi-ulod na gud ang lawas,” asoy ni Pinos sa dihang nahinabi sa Superbalita Cebu.
Nasayran nga dul-an na sa usa ka tuig nga nag-inusara nga nag-abang sa maong balay si Hwang apan adunay lain-laing babaye nga masigpatan nga mobisita niini.
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 24, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: Sun.Star website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the Sun.Star management and its affiliates. Sun.Star reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!