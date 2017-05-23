Mandaue, Cauayan milagda og sisterhood agreement
SA pagdasig sa panag-ambit sa mga maayong binuhatan sa panggobyerno, cultural, socio-economic, isports, ug education development, sisterhood agreement gilagdaan sa dakbayan sa Mandaue ug Cauayan sa Isabela.
Ang pinirmahay gihimo sa kagahapon sa buntag sa session hall sa city hall kagahapon sa buntag.
Gisilyuhan sa duha ka mga mayor nga silang Mandaue Mayor Luigi Quisumbing ug Cauayan City Bernard Faustino Dy ang memorandum of understanding tali sa duha ka dakbayan.
Kini gisaksihan mismo sa mga miyembro sa konseho sa duha ka mga dakbayan.
"The City of Mandaue and the City of Cauayan are looking forward to establishing a Sisterhood relationship and Town twinning that will strengthen their ties of friendship, understanding, partnership and cooperation in their pursuit of socio-cultural, technological.." tipik sa MOU.
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 24, 2017.
