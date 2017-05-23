USA ka pelikula bahin sa kinabuhi sa mga sundalo u ilang pamilya ang ipasalida sugod karong adlawa, “Ang Araw sa Likod Mo.” Ubos kini sa pagnuwat ug direksiyon ni Dominic P. Nuesa, ang award-winning nga direktor. Gibituonan kini sa kabanay sa mga sundalo nga sila si Pen Medina, Mike Liwag, ug Bong Cabrera. Ang salida naghulagway sa matuod nga hitabo sa operas­yon sa mga sundalo sa gubat didto sa Mindanao ug nakatutok sa panaghiusa sa managsuon taliwala sa ilang managlahing relihiyusong pagtuo. Dugang pa, ang salida usa ka pag-ila sa mabayanihon, sakripisyo ug hagit sa mga tawo na mas mamahimong maalamon ug masinabtanon, labi na sa kabatan-unan karon nga mas masabtan nila ang kagubot sa dapit sa mga Muslim. Gi-produce kini sa Nuesa's An Earth Below Productions, diin daghang pelikula nga nidaug sa kompetisyon sa sulod ug gawas sa nasod. Blessie Carmel Mae Midel, CNU Intern

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 24, 2017.

