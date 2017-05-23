Tag-iya sa barko nga nalunod pabayron og environmental fee sa Talisay

KAGAMHANAN sa dakbayan sa Talisay mangayo og bayad sa nalunod nga cargo vessel sa kadagatan sa Barangay Cansojong sa miaging semana. Niini ang city legal office gikatakdang mopadalag demand letter sa tag-iya sa M/V Fortuner. Kagahapon atol sa session sa konseho, si Konsehal Jojo Bacaltos, chairman sa committee on environmental protection, mipalabang og resulosyon sa pagpatuman sa ordinansa alang sa environmental fee niadtong mga barko nga nag-angkorahi sa ilang kadagatan ug ingon man sa mga barko nga malunod diha sa ilang dapit. Matod ni Bacaltos nga kini ipatukman hangtud nga dili pa makuha ang barko. Sa ordinansa, makabayad og tag P2,000 matag adlaw ang tag-iya sugod sa adlaw kon kanus-a kini nalunod. Matod Bacaltos nga magpatabang sila sa City Legal Officer sa pagpadala og demand letter sa tag-iya sa M/V Fortuner. Gusto sab nila nga makuha na gyud ang barko aron mahuwasan sila sa ilang kabalaka nga aduna’y mahitabo nga oil spill. Sa pagkakaron, base sa pag-monitor sa Phil. Coastguard walay nakita nga oil spill sa lugar.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 24, 2017.

