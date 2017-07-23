CDM 7 andam na sa Sona | SunStar

CDM 7 andam na sa Sona

Sunday, July 23, 2017

ARON likayan ang kagubot nga posibleng motumaw karong adlawa atol sa State-of-the-Nation Address (Sona) ni Presidente Ro­drigo Duterte, nag-ensayo ang Civil Disturbance Management (CDM) sa Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 isip pagpangandam sa mga raliyista.

Niadtong Sabado, dihang gihimo ang mock protest ug matod ni PRO 7 Director Jose Mario Espino nga kinahanglan nga magpabilin ang kalinaw.

“Even if the rallyists are shouting there and throwing things, you must not disperse them. You just stand your ground. It will be up to the platoon leaders to give you the cue when to disperse them," matod ni Espino.

Lakip nga niapil sa maong mock protest ang CDM gikan sa Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) ug Regional Public Safety Battalion (RPSB).

Dugang ni Espino, magpabilin nga dili agresibo ang mga ka­­pulisan ug hatagan og higa­yon ang mga ralyista. (HBL)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Hulyo 24, 2017.

