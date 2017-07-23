Cebu City mohatag og P18.2 M nga hinabang alang sa dakbayan sa Ormoc nga naapektohan sa miaging linog

MOHATAG og P10.2 milyo­nes ang Cebu City government ngadto sa dakbayan sa Ormoc diin naigo og kusog nga linog sa nakalabay nga mga semana. Ang maong kwarta ipa­lit og mga generator aron maka­­ta­bang sa maong siyudad kinsa naglisod sa kuryente a­ron makapaagas sa ilang mga tubig. Sila si kanhi konsehal Alvin Dizon ug Roberto Cabarrub­ias maoy personal nga nisusi sa Ormoc City pipila ka adlaw human niigo ang labing kusog nga pagtay-og sa yuta sa ilang dakbayan ubos sa direktiba ni Mayor Tomas Osmeña. Ang duha ka sinaligan sa mayor niduso na sa ilang findings ngadto sa buhatan ni Osmeña ug gipadayag ni Dizon nga aprobado na sa Office of the Mayor ang ilang rekomendasyon apan kinahanglan pa kining aprobahan sa konseho. Kini gilangkoban sa 15 ka units generator balor og P8.6 milyones, P 1.3 milyones sa estruktura nga butangan sa ge­nerator sets ug laing P365,000 alang sa royal chords. Si Dizon nibutyag nga ka­rong Agusto 1, atol sa regular session sa konseho, ipa­labang ang resolution aron pagtugot sa City Government pinaagi sa mayor nga makahatag sa maong kantidad. Gipasabot sa kanhi konsehal nga wala nila maduso ngadto sa Sangguniang Panlungsod aron maapil unta sa agenda alang sa sisyon ugmang adlawa. Siya nanghinaot nga makahatag na og opinion ang Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG). (PAC)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Hulyo 24, 2017.

