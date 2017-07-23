Grabeng depresyon: doktor

HAYAN nag-antos sa depression gumikan sa pinansiyal ug mental pressures si kanhi PO1 Joel Lopez sa wala pa patya ang iyang pamilya ug magkutlo sa kinabuhi. Si Dr. Rene Obra, pangulo sa Center for Behavioral Scien­ces sa Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, niingon, si Lopez, kinsa nawagtangan og trabaho isip usa ka pulis sud sa upat ka tuig, posible na-stress gumikan sa mga problema sa pamilya labi na sa panalapi. Ang doktor nagtuo nga gumikan sa tumang kagul-anan human natangtang sa trabaho ug mapak­yas sa paghatag sa panginahanglan sa pamilya, si Lopez nasuko sa iyang kaugalingon ug sa uban. Ang severe depression mahimo mosangko sa lainlaing mga problema sama sa pag­hikog. Si Obra nidugang ang mga tawo nga nakasinati og depression usahay mawagtangan og focus sa mga butang, dali nga masuko, dili makatulog og tarong ug usahay dili mahigalaon sa uban. Dugang niya, dili siya ma­katino sa sirkumstansya sa insidente sanglit minos lang ang iyang nahibaw-an ni Lopez. (SCG)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Hulyo 24, 2017.

