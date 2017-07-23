Palma miawhag sa atong pagsalig sa kagamhanan

NIAWHAG si Cebu Archbi­shop Jose Palma sa publiko nga mosalig sa gobiyerno nga tarong mapatuman ang martial law sa Mindanao. Kini ang reaksyon sa arsobispo human ang mga miyembro sa Senado ug Ubos Balay Balauranan nibotar alang sa paglugway sa Martial Law sa Mindanao hangtod sa Disyembre 31, 2017. Si Palma nanghinaot nga human giuyonan sa 16 ka mga senador ug 245 ka mga kongresista ang paglugway sa Martial Law siya, nalantawan sa nasudnong gobiyerno ang insaktong pagpatuman niini sa Mindanao. “Hopefully, this is good enough for the country,” sumala ni Palma sa pakighinabi sa Sun.Star Cebu. Ang arsobispo niangkon nga siya ug ang ubang mga obispo nanawagan sa kagamhanan nga libkason ang Martial Law sa Mindanao sa labing madali nga panahon. Siya nagtuo ang pagdeklarar og Martial Law sa southern region human niatake ang mga teroristang Maute Group, dili makaayo sa nasod. (JKV sa Sun.Star Cebu)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Hulyo 24, 2017.

