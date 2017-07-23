Suspek sa gun-for-hire nasikop

SUSPEK nga sakop sa gun-for-hire nasikop ug nakuhaag armas sulod sa payag sa mi-aging buntag sa bukirang lugar sa Sumon, lungsud sa Tuburan. Si Roel Tapil, 23, ulitawo, nakuhaag kalibre .45, kinsa nailang sakop sa eskapo nga wanted nga si Johnny Ylanan. Si Tapil nasikop sa joint ope­ration pinanguluhan ni Supt. Joie Yape, Jr., hepe sa Provincial Intelligence Branch PIB-CPPO, Tuburan Police, Asturias Police, Philippine Army, Provincial Public Safety Company PPSC. Matod ni Yape, nakadawat silag taho sa presensiya sa eskapo nga si Ylanan busa gilusad ang hiniusang operasyon sa kapulisan. (GPL)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Hulyo 24, 2017.

