Drug tests nga kinahanglanon sa CPADAO gikatakda na

WA pa gani hingpit nga mahuman ang tuig 2017, ang Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) naka-plot nag schedule alang sa ipahigayon nga mandatory random drug testing gikan Enero hangtud sa buwan sa Disyembre sa tuig 2018. Sa sunod tuig, motutok ang CPADAO sa pagpa-drug test sa mga opisyal ug kawani sa kabarangayan lukop lalawigan. Dul-an sa 8,000 ka mga kawani sa nagkadaiyang lokal nga kagamhanan, mga tambalanan, jail facility ug sa provincial government ang napaubos sa CPADAO sa mandatory random drug testing sa tibuok tuig 2017. Labing uwahi niini ang 285 ka mga kawani sa Minglanilla District Hospital, Cebu Provincial Hospital (CPH) Bogo, Tuburan District Hospital ug lokal nga kagamahan sa siyudad sa Naga, nga nag-negatibo tanan sa drug test niadtong Disyembre 14, 15, 19 ug 27. Matod ni CPADAO Executive Director Ivy Meca nga wa nay naka-schedule nga drug test sa nahibilin nga mga adlaw sa tuig 2017 apan puno na ang ilang schedule alang niini sa tuig 2018, gikan sa buwan sa Enero hangtud na sa buwan sa Disyembre. Dugang niya, nakumpleto na sa pagpa-drug test ang tanang component LGUs sa probinsiya, hinungdan nga sa sunod tuig, tutokan sa CPADAO ang pagpa-drug test sa mga kawani ug opisyal sa ka­barangayan lukop lalawigan. Base sa mga lagda sa Civil Service Commission, mataktak sa trabaho kadtong mga kawani sa gobyerno nga magdumili sa pagpa-drug test ingon man kadtong mga mag-positibo niini. Ang CPADAO nikuha sa serbisyo sa usa ka pribado nga diagnostics company aron maoy mopahigayon sa drug testing. Ang CPADAO ra hinuon ang mo-provide sa drug testing kits nga ila usab nakuha gikan sa Department of Health. Matod ni Meca nga libre kini alang sa mga LGU ug ahensiya sa gobyerno nga mo-request ug drug test sa ilang buhatan. Gawas sa pagpaubos sa mga kawani ug opisyal sa barangay sa drug test lakip sa hingusgan sa CPADAO sa tuig 2018 ang pagpahigayon og drug education ug prevention seminar. Matod ni Meca nga sa ingun niini nga paagi, mahibawo ang publiko labot sa dautang epekto sa drugas sa panglawas sa kinabuhi ug sa trabaho sa mga tawo nga mogamit niini. (AZDL)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Disyembre 29, 2017.

