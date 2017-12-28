Kapitan, 2 ka konsehal gisuspenso

TULO ka mga opisyal sa barangay lakip na niini ang kapitan sa Labogon, dakba­yan sa Mandaue ang gipaubos sa 60 ka adlaw nga preventive suspension nunot sa pagkalambigit niini sa “ghost delivery” sa mga materyales nga alang unta sa pagtukod og Material Recovery Facility (MRF). Ang preventive suspension order gipirmahan mismo ni acting mayor Carlo Fortuna niadtong Miyerkules ug gihatod mismo sa mga sakop sa city Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) ug City Legal Office kagahapon sa buntag didto sa barangay hall. Ang kaso may kalambigitan sa giingong “ghost order” alang sa material recovery facility nga wa igkita. Sa maong order, gimando ni Fortuna ang implementasyon sa order sa Sangguniang Panlungsod sa kaso nga gikalambigitan nila ni Kapitan Renato P. Suson, Kagawad Benwilson H. Budo ug Kagawad Alfredo I. Estrada nga ipasuspenso nunot sa kalapasan sa RA 3019 kun Anti- Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. Way nidawat sa kopya sa suspension order kagahapon maong gipapilit lang kini sa pultahan sa buhatan sa kapitan ug gawas sa barangay hall. Nilakaw si Suson sa barangay hall kagahapon samtang ang duha ka mga kagawad, kasamtangang nag-family leave. Niadtong Disyembre 20, gipasar sa konseho sa dakbayan ang resolusyon no. 14-1092-2017 sa pagsuspenso sa tulo nunot reklamo sa ubang mga kagawad batok sa tulo. Dugang ni Fortuna ngadto ni Suson nga i-turnover ang buhatan ngadto sa nag-unang kagawad nga si Amado Manatad aron maoy kasamtangang mangulo sa barangay hall. Base sa committee report sa komitiba sa Laws and Gover­nance ni Konsehal Nenita La­yese, ang kaso batok sa tulo gipasaka sa mga kagawad. (JPP)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Disyembre 29, 2017.

