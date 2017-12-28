Miro gikiha sa pulis

GIPASAKA na sa Regional Spe­cial Operations Group 7 (RSOG) ang mga kaso batok sa giingong mastermind sa pagbanhig patay kang kapitan Felicisimo “Imok” Rupinta nga gihulagway sa hepe sa Police Regional Office 7 nga lig-on ang ilang ebedensya.

Ang gipasakaan og kaso mao si Winefredo Miro, operations chief sa Cebu City Market Office.

Si Miro ni-resign sa iyang pwesto pipila ka mga adlaw ang nakalabay.

Siya nanghimakak nga duna siyay kalabutan sa pagpatay kang Rupinta.

Kasong murder sa pagpatay kang Rupinta ug attempted murder alang sa iyang kapuyo nga si Jocelyn Mendoza ang gipasaka sa kapulisan.

Giingong dunay bangi sud sa vendors association sa Carbon nga naglambigit sa dakong kwarta nga usa sa gituki sa grupo sa mga manindahay nga maoy giingong nagtukmod nga ipapatay ang kapitan.

Ang Regional Intelligence Division (RID) niadto sa Cebu Provincial Prosecutors Office kagahapon aron ipasaka ang kaso batok kang Miro.

Usa ka saksi ang nitumbok kang Miro nga maoy nagsugo sa mga hitman nga himuon ang pagbanhig sa kapitan.

Ang saksi nitug-an ug nipakita sa mga ebedensya sama sa papel nga gihatag sa mastermind nga nakasulat ang ngalan ni Rupinta.

“He was identified because of the account of one witness and evidence where you’ll see a piece of paper that will show na siya ang nagbigay, sa kanya galing yun and the contents ng paper na yun na ang titirahin si chairman,” nagkanayon si PRO 7 Director Jose Mario Espino.

Matod ni Espino nga ilang gisalikway nga pulitika ang hinungdan kay ang motibo mao ang kasungian sud sa organisasyon.

Base sa ilang nasayran, si Espino niingon nga di lang ang vendors kon di gun-for-hire ang naghimo.

Motibo

Giwagtang na nila ang anggulo sa politika nga maoy nagpaluyo sa krimen sanglit lig-on ang ilang mga ebedensya nga magtumbok kang Miro.

“The motive from the very start is their internal conflict on the vendors’ association,” matod ni Espino.

Sa iyang affidavit, si Mendoza niingon nga si Rupinta nagtinguha sa pag “break the deadlock as to the leadership of the vendors’ association.”

“Cheche Sipalay Gomez, former president of the association whose appointment was through the will of former Market administrator Winefredo Miro, was replaced by Marivic Cose through an election, refused to vacate her seat which caused confusion and disunity among the members of the association,” matod sa affidavit.

Mao ni ang nag-aghat sa barangay council sa pagluwat og resolusyon aron temporaryong magpugong kang Cheche Sipalay Gomez nga maka-operate sa yang tindahan sud sa Carbon Market, dugang sa affidavit.

Uban kang Gomez, giingong sila si ex-convict Jimmy Largo, alias Negro, alias Ninong ug magsuong Dela Cerna brothers, Junjun ug Danny, si Miro giingong niplano sa pagpatay kang Miro, kay dugay na silang nagkaaway ni Rupinta, dugang ni Mendoza.

“For control and dominance of the Vendors Association in Carbon Public Market in Ermita,” dugang niya sa affidavit. (AYB, JOB, RVC)