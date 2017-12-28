Rafting sa Kawasan Falls gisuspenso

SUSPENDIDO karon ang rafting activities sa Kawasan Falls sa lungsod sa Badian nunot sa giingong mga abusado nga rafting operators.

Apan wa pa matumbok kon kanus-a ibalik ang operasyon niini.

Niluwat og executive order (EO) si Badian Mayor Carmencita Lumain nga nagsuspenso sa operasyon sa rafting sa Kawasan Falls sugod sa Enero 1, 2018.

Wa pa masayri kon kanus-a ibalik ang operasyon apan gimanduan ang tanang rafting concessionaires ug providers nga moundang sa ilang operasyon ug mo-withdraw sa tanan nilang raft o gakit ug ubang gamit sama sa mga pisi.

Matod ni Lumain nga gitumong ang suspensiyon sa rafting activities nunot sa nagpadayon nga pagpangabuso ug malpractice sa mga operator nga nakaapekto na usab sa industriya sa turismo sa Kawasan.

Sigun sa mayor, manubag kadtong mga operator nga mosupak ug di mosunod sa iyang kamanduan.

“The Executive Order is hereby issued for the purpose of curbing the continuous and persistent blatant abuses and malpractices besetting the Kawasan tourism industry. Any disrespect or violation of this Executive Order will be dealt with accordingly,” nagkanayon ang mayor sa iyang EO.

Wa makauyon ang opisyal sa giingong pagpalabwanay og “rate” sa mga operator, ilabi na kon dunay mga langyaw nga turista.

Sa executive order ni Lu­main, gitumbok nga dunay usa ka Singaporean tourist nga nireklamo labot sa pagpangabuso sa mga rafting operator.

"Whereas, the latest complaint of a Singaporean tourist named Banjamin Ang Wee Keong, a PhD student of the National University of Singapore (NUS) is genuine, concrete and authenticated proof of the abuses by these providers,” tipik sa EO 23.

Gihimug-atan niya nga du­nay resolusyon ang konseho sa lungsod sa Badian nga nag-prescribe sa bayranan alang sa mga kalihukan sa turismo sa ilang dapit, sa tinguha nga maundang ang operasyon sa mga abusado nga mga operator.

Ang suspensiyon sa rafting activities sa Kawasan, ipatuman sa tanang level sa falls.

Hinuon mahimo ra gihapon nga mag-swimming nga dunay life vest ingun man ang mga canyoneering-related activities. (AZDL & Michelle Anne Obor ug Mary Diane Salasayo, USJR Interns)