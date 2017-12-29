LPA napormag balik: Pagasa

NAPORMA og balik ang pundok sa mga panganod nga gibantayan sa Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration. Si Engr. Oscar Tabada, director sa Pagasa Visayas, niingon nga base sa ilang gitun-an nga lainlaing mga modelo, gipaabot nga mahimo nga low pressure area (LPA) ang pundok sa mga panganod ug mosud sa Phi­lippine Area of Responsibility karong adlawa o ugma. Siya nibutyag nga dunay po­sibilidad nga 50 porsyento nga mahimo kini nga tropical depression sa Enero 1 sa sunod tuig ug nganlan og “Agaton.” Kon kini mahitabo, kini ang labing una nga bagyo sa bag-ong tuig. (SCG)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Disyembre 30, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.