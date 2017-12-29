LPA napormag balik: Pagasa
NAPORMA og balik ang pundok sa mga panganod nga gibantayan sa Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.
Si Engr. Oscar Tabada, director sa Pagasa Visayas, niingon nga base sa ilang gitun-an nga lainlaing mga modelo, gipaabot nga mahimo nga low pressure area (LPA) ang pundok sa mga panganod ug mosud sa Philippine Area of Responsibility karong adlawa o ugma.
Siya nibutyag nga dunay posibilidad nga 50 porsyento nga mahimo kini nga tropical depression sa Enero 1 sa sunod tuig ug nganlan og “Agaton.”
Kon kini mahitabo, kini ang labing una nga bagyo sa bag-ong tuig. (SCG)
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Disyembre 30, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: Sun.Star website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the Sun.Star management and its affiliates. Sun.Star reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!