3 tawo, 2 babaye sikop sa drug operations sa Lapu-Lapu, Danao City

TULO ka mga tawo lakip ang duha ka mga babaye ang nasikop sa managlahing o­­perasyon batok drugas sa dakbayan sa Danao ug Lapu-Lapu niadtong Sa­bado sa gabii. Kapin sa usa ka gramo sa shabu ang nakuha sa mga nadakpan diin mag-atubang kini og kasong kalapasan sa Republic Act (RA) 9165, kun Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Di mominus sa P10,000 ang kantidad sa shabu nga nasakmit base sa Dangerous Drugs Board. Alas 7:50 sa gabii dihang nasikop si Maricel Andales del Castillo, 40, sa Sitio Gemilina, Barangay Poblacion, Lapu-Lapu City sa operasyon nga gipangulohan sa City Intelligence Branch sa Lapu-Lapu City Police Office. Siyam ka mga pakete sa shabu ang nakuha gikan kaniya diin adunay gibug-aton nga 0.36 gramos ug kwarta nga P600 nga gituohang halin sa maong ilegal nga drugas. Sa Barangay Cogon-Cruz, dak­ba­yan sa Danao nasikop usab sa mga awtoridad si Ana­lyn Gonzales, 39, pasado alas 8:00 sa gabii diin lakip nga na­sikop iyang paryente nga si Nelson Gonzales, 40, diin nakuha­an sila og 16 ka gagmayang pa­kete sa shabu nga adunay gi­bug-aton nga 0.80 gramos. (HBL)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Enero 01, 2018.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.