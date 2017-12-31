3 tawo, 2 babaye sikop sa drug operations sa Lapu-Lapu, Danao City
TULO ka mga tawo lakip ang duha ka mga babaye ang nasikop sa managlahing operasyon batok drugas sa dakbayan sa Danao ug Lapu-Lapu niadtong Sabado sa gabii.
Kapin sa usa ka gramo sa shabu ang nakuha sa mga nadakpan diin mag-atubang kini og kasong kalapasan sa Republic Act (RA) 9165, kun Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
Di mominus sa P10,000 ang kantidad sa shabu nga nasakmit base sa Dangerous Drugs Board.
Alas 7:50 sa gabii dihang nasikop si Maricel Andales del Castillo, 40, sa Sitio Gemilina, Barangay Poblacion, Lapu-Lapu City sa operasyon nga gipangulohan sa City Intelligence Branch sa Lapu-Lapu City Police Office.
Siyam ka mga pakete sa shabu ang nakuha gikan kaniya diin adunay gibug-aton nga 0.36 gramos ug kwarta nga P600 nga gituohang halin sa maong ilegal nga drugas.
Sa Barangay Cogon-Cruz, dakbayan sa Danao nasikop usab sa mga awtoridad si Analyn Gonzales, 39, pasado alas 8:00 sa gabii diin lakip nga nasikop iyang paryente nga si Nelson Gonzales, 40, diin nakuhaan sila og 16 ka gagmayang pakete sa shabu nga adunay gibug-aton nga 0.80 gramos. (HBL)
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Enero 01, 2018.
