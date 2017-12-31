97 porsiyento ang kalamposan sa greening program sa DENR 7

NIABOT sa 97 porsyento ang kalampusan sa Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) 7 sa enhanced national greening program (eNGP) subay na usab sa consolidated report sa Conservation and Development Division niadtong Disyembre 21, 2017.

Niabot sa 15,000 ka ektarya ang natamnan niadtong 2017 gikan sa target niini nga 15,395.

Sumatotal niabot usab sa 23,702,364 ka mga liso ang natanom diin sagol kini nga tanom sa timber species, rattan, cacao, bamboo, kape, bakhaw ug uban tanom nga mamunga.

“We are now on its 7 th year of implementation and the past six years since its start in 2011, region 7 has always been on top when it comes to NGP as it shown to improve the economic condition of our beneficiaries particularly in the upland areas by providing livelihood opportunities to the members of the people’s organization (PO),” matod ni DENR 7 Regional Director Gilbert C. Gonzales.

Sa maong kalampusab niabot sa 3,553,672 ka liso ang natanom sa probinsiya sa Sugbo sa 4,844 ka ektarya.

Samtan,g ang Bohol nakatanom og 15,133,950 ka liso sa 6,042.99 ka ektarya; Negros Oriental 5,004.74 ka seedlings sa 4,063.35 ka ektarya, ug Siquijor diin kapin sa 10,000 ka liso ang natanom sa 50 ka ektarya.

“With the collaboration of various stakeholders, we are optimistic that the goal of this program will be achieved..." (HBL)