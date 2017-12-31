Archbishop Palma malaumon sa bag-ong tuig
PAG-AMPO ug pagpalig-on sa ministry sa kaparian ang panghinaot ni Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma sa pagsud sa simbahang Romano Katoliko sa bag-ong tuig.
Matod sa arsobispo gikinahanglan ang mga pag-ampo alang sa tanan labi na alang sa kabag-ohan ug sa kinasingkasing nga pagpangalagad.
Si Palma nalipay nga dinhi sa Sugbo daghan ang bag-ong nahimo nga mga pari sa 2017 ug kini tungod sa hugot usab nga suporta sa mga layko alang sa formation ug kalihokan sa kaparian.
Ang arsobispo nipasabot nga kini nagpakita nga maayo ang programa sa artsidyosesis alang sa bokasyon sa pagkapari.
“Over here in Cebu, I feel that a lot of lay people because of popular religiosity, are doing a lot of good for the church... I feel it's a link that connects us to our historicity and also to the religiosity that we have as a people,” pahayag ni Palma atol sa gipahigayon nga Christmas Fellowship kauban ang mga sakop sa media sa miaging semana.
Siya nitumbok nga ang mga kabalaka sa pamilya, pagpalig-on sa basic ecclesial communities ug kaparian ang dakong hagit nga giatubang sa simbahang Katoliko sa 2017.
Siya nidugang nga dunay pagpangatake sa mga pamilya, apan iyang nakita ang aktibo nga pagpanginabuhi ug niangkong daghan pa ang angay buhaton ang simbahan sa pagpalig-on sa bokasyon. (SCG)
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Enero 01, 2018.
Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: Sun.Star website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the Sun.Star management and its affiliates. Sun.Star reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!