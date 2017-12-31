Archbishop Palma malaumon sa bag-ong tuig

PAG-AMPO ug pagpalig-on sa ministry sa kaparian ang panghinaot ni Cebu Arch­bishop Jose Palma sa pag­sud sa simbahang Romano Katoliko sa bag-ong tuig.

Matod sa arsobispo gikinahanglan ang mga pag-ampo alang sa tanan labi na alang sa kabag-ohan ug sa kinasingka­sing nga pagpangalagad.

Si Palma nalipay nga dinhi sa Sugbo daghan ang bag-ong nahimo nga mga pari sa 2017 ug kini tungod sa hugot usab nga suporta sa mga layko alang sa formation ug kalihokan sa kaparian.

Ang arsobispo nipasabot nga kini nagpakita nga maayo ang programa sa artsidyosesis alang sa bokasyon sa pagkapari.

“Over here in Cebu, I feel that a lot of lay people because of popular religiosity, are doing a lot of good for the church... I feel it's a link that connects us to our historicity and also to the religiosity that we have as a people,” pahayag ni Palma atol sa gipahigayon nga Christmas Fellowship ka­uban ang mga sakop sa media sa miaging semana.

Siya nitumbok nga ang mga kabalaka sa pamilya, pag­palig-on sa basic ecclesial com­munities ug kaparian ang dakong hagit nga giatubang sa simbahang Katoliko sa 2017.

Siya nidugang nga dunay pagpangatake sa mga pamil­ya, apan iyang nakita ang aktibo nga pagpanginabuhi ug niangkong daghan pa ang angay buhaton ang simbahan sa pagpalig-on sa bokasyon. (SCG)