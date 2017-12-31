Lawas ni Msgr. Camomot ugkaton karong Enero 3

SAMTANG nangandam ang artsidyosesis sa Sugbo sa Positio alang sa kawsa pagpabayaw sa pagkasantos ni anhing Arsobispo Teofilo Camomot, si Cebu Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus Antonio Rañola dunay hangyo sa mga naglihok sa kawsa.

Ang retirado nga obispo nihangyo sa mga madre sa Daughters of St. Teresa ug mga pari nga nagtabang sa paghipos sa gikinahanglan nga mga dokumento, nga mobisita sa mga tambalanan labi na sa mga intensive care unit (ICU) sa pamasin nga dunay makuha nga testimonya nga namilagrohan pinaagi ni Camomot.

“I have been telling the sisters and many others, go to the hospitals, ICU etc. and find out among our people those bedridden perhaps you know in God’s own time we will have a miracle,” pamulong ni Rañola atol sa Christmas Fellowship kauban ang mga sakop sa media sa miaging semana.

Siya ang usa sa mga miyembro sa komisyon nga giumol ni anhing Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Ricardo Cardinal Vidal dihang giaprobahan sa Roma ang pag-abli sa kawsa alang sa beatipikasyon ug kanonisasyon ni Camomot.

Karong Enero 3 ug 4, ugkaton og balik ug ibalhin ang patay nga lawas ni Camomot gikan sa kasamtangan nga lubnganan niini ngadto sa Domus Teofilo, ang museum na gitagana alang niini nga naa ra usab sa sud sa Daughters of St. Therese (DST) Mother House sa Barangay Valladolid, siyudad sa Carcar.

Matod ni Rañola, gikinahanglan ang katuohan ug genuine nga milagro sa dili pa mahimo nga usa ka santos sa simbahan ang Sugbuanon nga arsobispo. (SCG)