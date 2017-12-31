P3.8 M alang sa Camotes barangay workers

ISIP pag-ila sa maayong serbisyo sa pubiko, ang 1,972 barangay workers sa Ca­motes Island gihatagan og cash incentives gikan sa Cebu Provincial Government sa miaging buwan. Si Gob. Hilario P. Davide III nihimo og duha-ka-adlaw nga pagbisita sa isla ug u­nang nag-apud-apod sa serye sa cash incentives sa mga trabahente sa barangay. Nikabat sa P3.8 million cash aid ang iyang gipang-apud-apod sa kalungsoran libot sa isla sama sa P644,600 sa Pilar, P990, P600 sa Poro, P1,593,300 million sa San Francisco ug P617,400 sa Tudela. Ang cash gifts gitagana sa health workers, nutrition scholars, animal health aides, tanods ug daycare workers. Sa unang higayon, ang mga opisyal sa lupong tagapamayapa nalakip sa nakadawat sa hinabang. Ang health workers, nutrition scholars, animal health aides ug day care workers na­kadawat og P2,400 matag usa ug ang mga tanod ug lu­pong tagapamayapa nakadawat og P1,500 matag usa. Nisaksi sa pagpang-apud-apod sa kuwarta mao sila si Ramil Abing sa Provincial Administrator’s Office ug 5th District Provincial Board members Mi­guel Antonio Magpale ug Jude Thaddeus Durano-Sybico. Ang tanang mayor sa upat ka mga lungsod nga sila si Aly Arquillano sa San Francisco, Luciano Rama sa Po­ro, Erwin Yu sa Tudela, ug Eufracio Maratas sa Pilar nagpasalamat sa Capitol sa pagpli sa isla sa Camotes nga hatagan og hinabang. Gawsas sa cash gifts, 100 ka vials sa anti-rabies shots ang gipanghatag sa matag lungsod ug kapin sa 10,000 sets sa school supplies. Sa Tudela, si Davide nangulo sa rbbon-cutting ceremony sa P167 million road project, diin kabahin sa P1.8 billion program sa Department of Tourism sa 2016 nga naglakip sa rehabilitation ug concre­ting sa kadalanan sa Central Visayas nga destinasyon sa turismo. Gibalihan usab ang bag-ong fitness center sa lungsod. (PR)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Enero 01, 2018.

