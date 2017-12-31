Taga Roma monganhi sa Sugbo: Jose PAlma
KAPIN sa 400 ka seminary formators ang gipaabot nga motambong sa umaabot nga convention nga ipahigayon dinhi sa Sugbo human sa Sinulog.
Ang mga partisipante gikan sa local ug international nga mga lugar.
Si Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma niingon nga ang duha ka niaging conventions gihimo sa Roma.
Apan naobserbahan sa Roma, matod niya, nga dunay daghang mga aplikante ang gikan sa Pilipinas.
“They said we would rather go to the Philippines than you come over to Rome,” pamahayag ni Palma.
Ang convention himuon sa Enero 22 hangtod sa Enero 25.
Matod ni Palma, maayo nga timing ang kalihokan sa selebrasyon sa tuig sa mga pari ug consecrated life alang sa bag-ong evangelization labi na alang sa umaabot nga kasaulogan sa ika-5 nga sentenaryo sa Kristiyanismo sa nasod.
“I hope by that event we would have lay down the plans until 2021 because I thought here in Cebu where we expect the many forthcoming conventions and celebrations either national or international will be held,” dugang ni Palma.
Apil sa mga kalihokan nga gikatakda nga himuon dinhi sa Sugbo ang Biblical seminar, World Youth Day sa national nga level, Inter-religious dialogue, ug convention sa mission.
Human sa kalihokan sa mga formator sa seminaryo, isunod usab ang plenary assembly sa mga sakop sa Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) dinhi sa Sugbo. (SCG)
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Enero 01, 2018.
