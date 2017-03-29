Warriors: 60

GIPANGBUNTOG sa Golden State Warriors ang host Houston Rockets, 113-106, aron irehistro ang ilang ika-60 nga daog sulod sa 74 ka mga duwa kagahapon sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Ang Warriors maoy ikaunom lang nga team sa liga nga nakakuha og 60 ka mga daog sa regular season sulod sa tulo ka sunodsunod nga mga tuig.

Gipangulohan na sab ni back-to-back MVP Stephen Curry ang Warriors pinaagi sa iyang 32 puntos samtang ang iyang kauban sa Splash Bro­thers nga si Klay Thompson nidugang og 25 puntos.

Ang Rockets ningpupo og 37 puntos sa 1st quarter pa lang aron kontrolahon ang duwa ug gikan niadto, wala na sila molingi pagbalik.

Napakita sa Warriors nga hingpit na silang naka-adjust sa pagpadaplin sa usa sa ilang mga sinaligan nga si Kevin Durant, kinsa padayon pang nagpaalim sa iyang angol.

Sa makadaiyot, nagkagidlay ang duwa sa Warriors dihang nawala kanila si Durant apan wala ra magdugay ug ilang napamatud-an nga kaya nilang mobarog bisan kuwangan sila og usa ka lig-ong haligi.

Ang Warriors ningposte sa ikawalo nilang sunodsunod nga kadaugan nga wala si Durant.

“We just didn’t play well for whatever reason,” matod ni Houston coach Mike D’Antoni. “This is not going to happen very often. This is a good learning experience ... we’ve got to get better.”

Bisan pa sa kapildihan, ang Rockets nagpabilin gihapon sa ikatulong luna sa Western Conference sunod sa San Antonio Spurs ug Warriors.

Ang Rockets gipangulohan ni James Harden pinaagi sa iyang triple-double nga 24 puntos, 13 assists ug 11 rebounds.

“They missed some open ones, but that’s obviously a big focus for us when we play these guys,” matod ni Golden State coach Steve Kerr. “We try to keep them off the line, run them off the line and force them to beat us with 2s.”

Human nila gidispatsar ang Rockets, nakatutok dayon ang atensyon sa Warriors ngadto sa Spurs nga maoy sunod nilang makontra.

Ang Spurs, nga adunay 57-16 nga rekord, sikit nga naggukod sa Warriors sa inilugay sa No.1 overall sa regular season.

“This is an important time of the year, especially with our schedule and teams we have to go up against ... all playoff teams and all atmospheres that, whether it’s home or road, that we need to win in,” matod ni Curry. AP, ESL