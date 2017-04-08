Gov's Cup sugdan na

MAGPANON ang 38 ka teams gikan sa nagkadaiyang mga lungsod ug siyudad sa Probinsya sa Sugbo sa pag­sugod sa Governor’s Cup 2017 Inter-Cities/Muni­ci­pa­­­lities basketball tournament karong hapon sa Cebu Coliseum. Ang nagpasiugda sa torneyo nga mao ang Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC) nag-andam og usa ka grandiyusong opening ceremony nga magsugod sa ala 1:00 takna sa hapon. “Nalipay gyud kay finally, makasugod na ta after sa taas nga preparation. Ang amo na lang challenge is make the tournament successful all throughout ug dili lang sa opening program,” matod ni CPSC executive director Atty. Ramil Abing. Motunga sa opening program sila si Governor Hilario P. Davide III ug Vice Governor Agnes Magpale. Gilaumang mokawat og a­­­ten­syon sa opening program ang piniliay sa Best Muse alang sa North ug South divisions. Obligado ang tanang partisipanteng teams sa pagtunga sa opening program nbga sugdan pinaagi sa usa ka parada. Ang teams sa North division mao ang mga lungsod sa Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, Pilar, Tudela, Carmen, Sogod, Borbon, Tuburan, Asturias, Balamban, San Remigio, Medellin, Sta. Fe, Bantayan, Madridejos ug ang mga siyudad sa Mandaue, Danao ug Bogo. Samtang sa South mao ang mga lungsod sa Minglanilla, San Fernando, Sibonga, Argao, Dalaguete, Alcoy, Bol­joon, Oslob, Samboan, San­tander, Ginatilan, Alegria, Ba­dian, Alcantara, Dumanjug, Barili ug ang mga siyudad sa Ta­lisay, Naga, Toledo. Ang mga magduduwa kinahanglang residente sa lugar nga iyang duwaan ug alang lang kini sa mga nag-edad og 17 hangtod 21 anyos. Mahimong makaduwa ang high school varsity players apan dili ang college varsity. Naglagiting nga P1 million ang kinatibuk-ang ganti sa torneyo diin makuha sa kampiyon ang labing dakong pahak niini nga nagbalor og P500,000. Ang 2nd placer makabulsa og P300,000. Ang mopatigbabaw sa matag division human sa elimina­tion round makadawat og P20,000, ang no.2 team a­­dunay P15,000 samtang ang no.3 makakuha og P10,000. Ang semi-finalists makakuha sab og ganti, P30,000 sa no. 1 squad ug P20,000 sa no.2. Human sa opening program, mosunod ang engkuwentro sa Tudela batok Pilar sa North ug Oslob batok Samboan sa South.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 09, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.