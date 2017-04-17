Ex-PBA player Bong Abad mao nay coach sa USC

GIDAWAT na ni Bong Abad ang tanyag aron mahimo siyang headcoach sa University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors alang sa 2017 Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (CESAFI) college division.

Si Abad sulod na sab sa tulo ka mga tuig nga nagtrabaho sa Warriors isip assistant coach hinungdan nga gisaligan siya sa management ning maong obligasyon.

Ang taodtaod na sab nga kaabag ni Abad nga si Teroy Albarillo maoy iyang first assistant coach. Si Albarillo napili sab nga headcoach sa Baby Warriors sa juniors division.

“We have a new coach for our college basketball team, Bong Abad. He will replace Coach Rommel Rasmo, whom we did not renew last March. And this is 99.9 percent sure. Teroy Albarillo will still act as assistant coach, but will be our new high school basketball coach,” matod ni USC Athletics and Recreation Department Director Fr. Adriano Ocariza, SVD, sa interbyu sa Sun.Star Cebu, igsuong buhatan ning mantalaan.

Sa miaging tuig, gitanyagan na si Abad nga mahimong headcoach sa Warriors dihang mibiya si Britt Reroma sa team human niya naagak ang team sa labing una niining titulo sulod sa 57 ka mga tuig.

Apan niadtong higayuna, mibalibad si Abad sa rason nga dili pa niya kaya ang pressure ning maong obligasyon.

Si Fr. Ocariza nagpabiling overall sports coordinator sa tanang sports programs sa USC gikan sa elememntary hangtod sa college division.

Gusto ni Ocariza nga I-synchronize ang tanan nilang sports programs hilabi na sa Warriors, kansang problema mao ang pagpangita og dekalidad nga mga magduduwa.

Kini nga programa maoy rason nga nakadesisyon ang USC nga dili wala nila gipirma’g balik og kontrata si Rommel Rasmo, kinsa mao sab ang headcoach sa Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles squad sa high school division.

“We want to synchronize our sports program from the elementary up to college, that is why we did not renew the contract with coach Rommel. Coach Bong has been with us and he has served as assistant to Junthy (Valenzuela), Britt (Reroma) and Rommel (Rasmo),” pasabot ni Ocariza.

“As a coach he has wide experience and as a player he had also reached the PBA, so he is definitely not a pushover.” RCM, ESL