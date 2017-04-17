Libo-an ka mga paddlers sa dragon boat festival

LIBOAN ka mga paddlers ang mag-abot alang sa usa sa pinakadakong dragonboat competition sa nasod, ang Cebu Dragonboat Fiesta 2017, nga ipahigayon karong Abril 28 ngadto sa 30 diha sa Cebu Yacht Club sa dakbayan sa Lapu-lapu.

Si Nonnie Lopez, usa sa mga organizers, mitug-an sa Sun.Star Cebu nga maduany 28 ka mga teams ang nagpalista na diin mokabat ngadto sa 1,023 ka mga paddlers ang molangkob niini.

Matod niya nga tulo ka teams gikan sa Mindanao, 20 gikan sa Visayas, 11 sa Luzon ug laing upat ka international teams gikan sa USA, Canada, Hongkong ug Africa ang kompirmadong mosalmot.

“We’re still waiting for the confirmation for the teams in Davao, Dipolog, one more team from Dumaguete and two more teams from Manila,” matod ni Lopez. “For the international teams Guam and Korea are also asking about the details regarding the accommodation.”

Ang Cebu Dragonboat Fiesta 2017 nagpaabot na lang sa adlaw sa kompetisyon diin gituohan nga mobuak sa record nga pinakadaghan og participants sa kasaysayan dinhi sa nasod.

Ang dragon boat race sa Palawan sa niaging tuig maoy nakatal og pinakadaghang partisipante nga may 33 ka mga teams.

“We’re overwhelmed on the number of participants. Probably we get this because of the location."

Dugang ni Lopez nga ang Cebu maoy usa sa mga dapit sa nasod nga makakabig og mga paddlers kinsa gusto usab nga mobisita sa gitawag og Queen City of the South ug ingon man sa ubang mga silingang dapit sama sa Bohol.

Gibutyag n I Lopez nga bongga ang maong kompetisyon tungod kay moabot ngadto sa P500,000 nga kantidad sa mga maanindot nga medalya nga iapod-apod ngadto sa mga mananaog.

Ang mga kategoriya nga pagatigian mao ang elite, all men’s, club crew, all-women’s, mixed ug Under-23.

Sa kinatibuk-an, adunay 13 ka divisions ang pagatigi-an. Sa elite class, ang national team-laden Airforce, Coast Guard, Navy ug Army mao inilog alang sa kampyonato.