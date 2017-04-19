CVIRAA team miabot na sa Antique

HUMAN sa dul-an sa 16 ka mga oras nga biyahe sa da­­gat ug yuta, ang ka­dag­hanan sa delegado sa Rehiyon 7 alang sa umaabot nga 2017 Palarong Pambansa na­abot na sa ilang billeting area sa University of An­tique-Sibalom Campus ka­gahapon sa Antique.

Ang unang batch sa Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) team, nga migikan sa Sugbo niadtong Huwebes, nagagikan sa Cebu City, Cebu Province, Bohol, Tagbilaran City ug Siquijor.

“So far the billeting center is OK. When we arrived at around noon we received a supply of mattress and toiletries from the region,” asoy ni Region 7 track and field coach Arvin Loberanis sa interbyu sa Sun.Star Cebu, igsuong buhatan ning mantalaan.

Nagkanayon si Loberanis nga ang billeting center nga iyang gipuy-an adunay dagkong mga lawak.

Ang University of Antique maoy puy-an sa 800-man team sa Rehiyon 7 ug Rehiyon 8.

Ang ikaduhang batch sa Rehiyon 7 nga magagikan sa Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, Danao, Carcar, Toledo, Naga, Talisay ug Bogo kagahapon pa migikan sa Cebu paingon sa Iloilo.

Ang Cviraa maoy overall 4th placer sa miaging tuig dala ang 29-31-31 gold-silver-bronze medal tally.

Ang ika-60 nga edisyon sa kompetisyon ipahigayon ka­rong Abril 23-29.