Fajardo mama's boy

GUMIKAN kay talagsa ra mang makatan-aw og personal ang iyang inahan sa iyang mga duwa sa Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), ang Sugbuanong hi­gante nga si JuneMar Fa­jardo nagpagama lang og T-shirt nga nagsilbeng representasyon nga daw naa ang iyang inahan. Sa praktis sa Gilas sa miagin gabii, si Fajardo nagsul-ob og T-shirt nga adunay nakaprinta sa atubangan nga ‘#Mamasboii’ unya sa likod, naa ang iyang hulagway nga naggakos sa iyang inahan nga si Marites. Ang sentro sa San Miguel Beermen miangkon na’ng daan nga usa siya ka mama’s boy. “Nasa bahay lang sila (sa Cebu) eh,” matod ni Fajardo, kinsa lumad nga taga lungsod sa Pinamungajan, Cebu, sa interbyu sa Spin.ph. “Hindi naman sila pumupunta dito sa Manila. Bihira lang. Hindi mo maaya yung tatay ko. Hindi umaalis sa probinsya. Chill lang sila.” Gipasabot ni Fajardo nga daghan siya og mga T-shirt nga sama sa iyang gisul-ob. “Marami akong T-shirt na gaya nito, pero iba yung (nakasulat),” dugang sa produkto sa University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters. “May ‘brothers for life’ tapos sa likod, kami ng ka­patid ko.”

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 20, 2017.

