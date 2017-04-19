ONE naglaraw'ng mopahigayon og promosyon sa Cebu City

NAGLARAW ang labing dakong mixed martial arts organization sa Asya nga mao ang ONE Championship nga mopahigayon og promosyon sa gawas sa Manila.

Nagkanayon si ONE Championship VP for public relations and communications Loren Mack nga ilahang nalantawan nila ang siyudad sa Sugbo alang ning maong lakang.

“The Philippines is one of the biggest markets of ONE Championship, we consistently sold out the Mall of Asia Arena with 20,000 people,” asoy ni Mack sa interbyu sa GMA News.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we start looking at cities such as Cebu to hold an event that has a very high demand.”

Gipasabot ni Mack nga nagkalapad ang popularidad sa MMA sa Pilipinas gumikan sa duha ka Filipino world champions nga sila si Brandon Vera ug Eduard Folayang.

Nagtuo si Mack nga mao kini ang sinugdanan nga mas mobaniog pa kining ma­ong natad sa paugnat sa kusog sa nagkadaiyang mga dapit sa nasod.

“I also think we’re seeing just the start of [having MMA] world champions from the Philippines,” batbat ni Mack.

“We have world class trainers and one of the best teams in MMA in Team Lakay. I think we’re going to see more and more Filipino champions.”