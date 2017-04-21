2017 PBA All-Star Week andam na

Mga duwa karon:

3:00 pm. Star vs. Blackwater

5:30 pm. San Miguel vs. Rain or Shine Andam na ang tanan alang sa 2017 PBA All-Star Week, usa ka super special editon sa tinuig nga mid-season nga kalihukan nga maoyo magsilbing lamas sa 42nd PBA Anniversary celebration. Ipasundayag sa lega ngadto sa mga fans ang usa ka special twinbill ug ingon man adunay ipahigayon nga mga raffles sa Mall of Asia Arena sa Pasay City karong Abril 9. Ang selebrasyon magpadayon pinaagi sa laing tulo ka mga hugna sa PBA All-Star event sa Cagayan de Oro, Lucena ug Cebu. Kining maong kalihukan maoy usa ka paagi sa PBA aron linawas nga makakita ang mga PBA fans sa probinsiya sa mga dekalidad nga duwa sa ilang idolo, matod pa ni PBA Commissioner Chito Narvasa. Kabahin usab kini sa pagsuporta sa Gilas Pilipinas alang sa preparasyon sa SEABA Championships nga gikatakda karong Mayo 12-18 sa Smart Araneta Coliseum. Tulo ka PBA All-Star teams ang giporma aron makigbatok sa Gilas sa Cagayan de Oro sa Abril 26, sa Lucena sa Abril 28 ug sa Cebu sa Abril 30. Ang slum dunk, three-point shootout ug skills performance ang nalakip usab sa All-Star Competitions nga pagatigian tali sa Gilas ug sa PBA Luzon starts sa Quezon Convention Center sa Lucena. Sila si Terrence Romeo ug Rey Guevarra maoy sentro sa atraksiyon. Si Romeo modepensa sa iyang titulo sa three-point shootout samtang si Guevarra mosuway usab og langkat sa back-to-back title sa slam dunk contest. Karong Abril 30 sa Cebu, sila si Jayson Castro, Jio Jalalon, Mac Belo, Japeth Aguilar, Troy Rosario, Calvin Abueva, LA Revill, Roger Pogoy, Ian Maliksi, Ressumal ug Raymond Almazan makigsangka sa mga Sugboanong sila si Jun Mar Fajardo, Romeo, Joe Devance, Jeff Chan, James Yap, Chris Ross, Chris Ellis, Aldrech Ramos, Dondon Hontiveros, Ronald Tubid, Asi Taulava ug Jericho Cruz.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 22, 2017.

