Color Run May 14
Friday, April 21, 2017
Ni
IPAHIGAYON og balik dinhi sa ang Color Manila (CM) Run karong Mayo 14 sa Cebu Business Park.
Ang fun run, nga naila sa ilang colored-powder nga konsepto, langkuban og upat ka mga kategoriya, ang 3-kilometer, 5K, 10K ug ang bag-ong nadugang nga 16K.
Nagkanayon si Cebu race director Joel Juarez nga 2,500 ka runners ang ilang gilaumang mangapil nga motadlas sa nagkadaiyang obstacle nga magdugang og kaikag.
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 22, 2017.
