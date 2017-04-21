Durant gustong nang moduwa pero wa tugoti

MALAUMON si Kevin Durant nga makabalik na siya og duwa sa Game 3 sa pag-asdang sa Golden State Warriors sa balwarte sa Portland Trail Blazers ugma (RP time) sa ilang Western Conference 1st round playoffs series sa National Basketball Association (NBA). Nagkanayon si Durant nga andam man unta siyang moduwa sa Game 2 apan wala motugot ang team managament niini gumikan kay aduna kini gipamati sa iyang wa nga tiil. Nag-amping ang management ug gipapahuway lang una nila ang usa sa ilang mga superstar. Si Durant sulod sab sa 19 ka mga duwa nga wala nakapakita og aksyon gumikan sa angol sa iyang wa nga tuhod. Nakabalik siya sa katapusang tulo ka mga duwa sa Warriors sa regular season. Sa kadaugan sa Warriors sa Game 1, nimugna si Durant og 32 puntos ug 10 rebounds. AP/ESL

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 22, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.