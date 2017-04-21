Jancor billiard tournament karong adlawa

ISIP tipik sa kasaulogan sa opening sa bag-ong gi-reno­vate nga Jancor Billiards Hall sa dalan Manalili ning dakbayan, ang tag-iya niini nga si Allan “Toryaw” Cortes mopahigayon og class A-B-C handicapping tournament karong adlawa. Nagkanayon si Cortes nga dul-an sa P100,000 ang kinatibuk-ang ganti sa torneyo, nga gilaumang salmutan sa labing banggiitang mga bilyarista sa Sugbo ug kasikbitang mga dapit. Ang kampiyon makadala og P40,000, makakuha og P20,000 ang 2nd placer, P10,000 sa 3rd placer samtang P5,000 sa 4th placer. Ang makasulod sa Top 12 adunay P1,000 matag usa. Ang rehistrasyon nagkantidad og P500 hasta ang bayad sa re-entry. Ang bag-ong Jancor Billiards Hall aduna na’y duha ka mga andana. Ang ubos nga andana adunay upat ka mga lamesa ug aduna kini aircondition. Samtang ang ikaduhang andana adunay siyam ka mga lamesa apan wala kini aircondition.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 22, 2017.

