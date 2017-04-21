Save Our Forest Run ipahigayon sa Abril 29

NAGLAOM ang Metro Retails Group Inc. nga makahakot sila og 3,000 runners alang sa ilang fun run nga giulohan og Save Our Forest Green Adventure ug gikatakda karong Abril 29 sa Terraces Ayala Center Cebu.

Kini maoy ikatulong sunodsunod nga tuig nga mopahigayon og fun run.

“The prizes that will be given are Gift Certificates from Metro. For this year, we have decided to give prizes the Top 5 runners in every division, last year we only awarded the Top 3,” batbat ni marketing ma­nager Angela Paola Blanco sa interbyu sa Sun.Star Cebu, igsuong buhatan ning mantalaan.

Ang fun run langkuban og 21-kilometer, 10K ug 5K men’s/women’s categories.

Tipik sa kita sa lumba ihatag nga donasyon alang sa environmental conservation.

Matod ni Blaco nga ang fi­nishers sa 21K makadawat og medalya matag usa ug ang unang 50 ka runners sa 10K ug 5K.

“Last year we had about 2,500 runners. Our initial target is 3,000, we’re hoping we can exceed on the target,” dugang ni Blanco.

Nagbalor og P600 ang rehistrasyon sa 21K, P400 sa 10K ug P200 sa 5K.

Mahimong makakuha og entry forms sa Metro Colon, Metro Mandaue, Metro Ayala, Super Metro Lapu-Lapu ug Super Metro Basak. RSC, ESL