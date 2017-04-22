100 riders gipaabot moapil sa Medellin motorcross

KAPIN sa 100 riders gikan sa nagkalainlaing dapit ang gipaabot nga moapil sa 1st Benjun Mondigo Motocross Cup sa Medellin karong buntag.

Ang local daredevils nga pangunahan nila ni Jon Jon Adlawan, Jubenille Abellar, BJ Peptio ug Denmark Supatan gipaabot sa kadaghanan nga mopakit sa ilang labok sa pag-isa sa bandila sa kadaugan sa lokal nga team.

Mga mayaong team gikan sa Dumaguete, Ormoc, Dipo­log ug Ozamis mohagit sa katakos sa mga Sugbuanong team sa lumba.

Ang mga kategoriya mao ang mosunod: elite, expert, open enduro, local enduro, intermediate, veterans, beginners production, novice production ug underbone.

Lakip sa showdown alang sa executive riders sa A, B, C title ug mini class categoriesgamit ang 50cc, 65cc and 85cc motorbike.

"I look forward to a very exciting and highly entertaining motocross action in Medellin. This is one of our races that Cebuano fans should not miss," matod sa race organizer ug MS Motosuit owner Lou Ornopia sa iyang press statement.

Si Ornopia abagan nila ni Jonathan Cuyos ug Edwin Dilao sa Medellin Fiesta executive committee sa pagdumala sa usa ka adlaw nga torneyo nga gisuportahan sa lokal nga kagamhanan sa Medellin ubos sa pagpangulo nila ni Mayor Benjun Mondigo ug Bise Ma­yor Lee RJ Villapez.