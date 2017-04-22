Duterte sa pag-abli sa palarong pambansa
GIKATAKDA nga motambong si Presidente Rodrigo Duterte sa opening ceremony sa 60th Palarong Pambansa karong buntag sa Sa Jose de Buenavista, lalawigan sa Antique.
Mao kini hinungdan nga mas gihigpitan sa kapulisan ang pagbantay sa seguridad sa maong dakbayan, lakip sa temporaryong kausaban sa dagan sa trapiko sa parada karong adlawa.
Usa kini sa dakong tinuig nga kalihokan sa paugnat-sa-kusog ubos sa pagpanguna sa Department of Education (DepEd) aron pagpalambo sa espiritu sa sportsmanship ug pagkaplag og mga bag-ong magduduwa alang sa internasyonal nga kompetisyon, sama sa olympics.
Usa ka semana ang kalihokan nga magsugod karon ug motapos sa Abril 29.
Ang DepEd Antique ug kagamhanan sa lalawigan sa Antique nipadayag sa ilang kaandam sa pagsumala sa usa ka semana nga kompetisyon.
Samtang, ang delegasyon sa Central Visayas o Rehiyon 7 tua na sa Antique ug andam na usab sa paglangkat mga medalya sa kadaugan. RRM, Wires
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 23, 2017.
