SunStar milagda og kasabotan tali sa Ariya club | SunStar

SunStar milagda og kasabotan tali sa Ariya club

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

SunStar milagda og kasabotan tali sa Ariya club

Saturday, April 22, 2017
Ni
Rommel C. Manlosa

ANG SunStar Cebu nipabati og suporta sa fast-growing Dragon Boat scene pinaagi sa pag-sponsor sa Ariya Dragon Boat Club niadtong Biyernes.

Ang SunStar ug Ariya nilagda og memorandum of agreement bahin sa pagpalambo sa maong matang sa sports.

"SunStar is the only choice as our medium to help promote Dragon Boat in Cebu. Since the paper has the widest circulation in Cebu and its online portal is among the top visited sites.." matod ni Ariya spokesperson and marketing in-charge April Rama.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 23, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.

View Comments