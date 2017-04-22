SunStar milagda og kasabotan tali sa Ariya club
ANG SunStar Cebu nipabati og suporta sa fast-growing Dragon Boat scene pinaagi sa pag-sponsor sa Ariya Dragon Boat Club niadtong Biyernes.
Ang SunStar ug Ariya nilagda og memorandum of agreement bahin sa pagpalambo sa maong matang sa sports.
"SunStar is the only choice as our medium to help promote Dragon Boat in Cebu. Since the paper has the widest circulation in Cebu and its online portal is among the top visited sites.." matod ni Ariya spokesperson and marketing in-charge April Rama.
