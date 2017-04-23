Alcoy mipakaging sa Samboan; Bogo daug sab sa Guv's Cup

GIPAKURATAN sa Alcoy ang league leading Samboan, 68-57, sa Bracket S2 sa 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup 21-and-under Inter-Cities/Municipalites basketball tournament sa Boljoon Municipal Gym niadtong Sabado sa gabii. Samtang sa N3 division, saktong dominasyon ang gipakita sa Bogo City sa dihang ilang gipukan ang San Remegio pinaagi sa 92-53 sa Bantayan Island.

Ang mga duwa mobalik karong Miyerkules sa Naga City alang sa Bracket S1 games sa Enan Chiong Activity Center samtang ang Danao City mao na usab ang mohost sa N2 games didto sa Danao City Civic Center. Sayo ug daw sa anaa sa haruhay nga dalan ang Samboan sa opening quarter sa dihang mipabuto og nuebe puntos si Yojildrige Lauge alang sa ilang 19-13 nga labaw. Apan nagsugod og kadag-on ang paglaom sa Samboan sa second period human ang Alcoy hinayhinay usab nga mipahak sa ilang bintahan ug ang 15-10 nga rally maoy nakapasikit sa score, 28-19. Nakabingat man tuod og walo ka puntos nga labaw ang Samboan ubos sa pagpangulo nila ni Evens Nino Manolong apan mibawos usab ang Alcoy sa pagpahagsa og rally aron tablahon ang score, 46-all. Gikan niini mipahugot dayon sa ilang depensa ang Alcoy ug ilang gipahimuslan ang pagkawagtang usab sa leading scorers sa Samboan nga sila si Joshua Balangkig ug Louie Jay Senagan aron kuliton ang 22-11 run. Sa kapildihan sa Samboan, ang Dalaguete ug Boljoon mao na karon ang naghupot sa liderato sa S2 division nga pulos may 2-0 nga baraha. (RCM)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 24, 2017.

