Baby Webmasters hari sa Under Armour 3x3 Cebu

GILANGKAT sa University of Cebu Baby Webmasters ang kampiyonato sa Under Armour 3x3 Southeast Asia Tournament Cebu leg pinaagi sa pagpukan sa University of the Visayas Baby Lancers, 15-14, sa City Sports Club-Cebu gym sa Ayala Business Center kagahapon. Ang kadaugan naghatag sa Baby Webmasters og katungod nga makigsangka sa laing tulo ka mga qualifiers didto sa Manila. Ang UC mipahimulos sa kalit nga pagkapugdol sa opensa ni Justin Jake Rossete kinsa sa sayo pa maoy nahimong problema sa Baby Webmasters. Apan sa dihang naka rally na ang Webmasters sa kalit lang si Rosete daw sa nawada-an sa iyang focus sa katapusang kuwatro mintuos nga maoy usa sa mga rason nga nikolapso ang opensa sa UV. Nakuha sa Baby Webmasters ang una nilang labaw sa katapusang 1:15 segundos sa duwa, 14-13, apan napatabla pa kini ni Rosete sa katapusang 22 segundos.

Apan si Christian Bautista maoy naghatag og kasiguroan sa kadaugan sa UC human kini makapuntos ug ingon man nakakuha usab sa rebound. “Ang akong instruction mao ra gyud ang pagdepensa. Di na ta moreklamo sa mga tawag,. Duwa lang as a team. Gusto sila nga modaog ug wa gyud sila mawad-i sa paglaom,” matod ni UC headcoach Joevir Samonte. Naghatag usab inspirasyon sa Baby Webmasters mao ang presensiya sa ilang team manager nga si Atty. Baldomero Estenzo. Ang University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers ni coach Albert Allocillo mao usab ang milangkat sa ikatulong puwesto. Gikatakdang molarga sa Manila ang UC aron makigsangka sa tulo ka laing qualifiers karong Abril 29 didto sa Bonifacio Global City sa Taguig. Samtang sa laing bahin, ang Team Sagbaf Enterprises maoy nakaangkon sa P35,000 nga ganti human kini mipatugbabaw sa Open Division competition. Kini gilangkuban nila ni Enrico Llanto, Francis Ortega, RJ Acha ug Darrell Tan. Ilang gipukan ang Aspa Bleachers 17-13 sa championship game. Ang Under Armour 3x3 Southeast Asia Tournament gidumala ni kanhi national team coach Joe Lipa. (RCM)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 24, 2017.

