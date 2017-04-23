Subsub nga training ni Horn gipangandaman ni Pacquiao

SUKWAHI sa panglantaw sa uban, nagtuo si boxing champion Manny Pacquiao nga dili angay kompiyan­saan ang iyang umaabot nga kontra karong Hulyo 2 nga ang Australian boxer nga si Jeff Horn.

Kini maoy gipasumbingay ni Pacquiao sa dihang gikahinabi sa Spin.ph.

“Alam na naman natin na sa boksing, anybody who won 16 of his 17 fights, 11 of them by KOs, is, certainly not a lemon,” padayag sa three-time Fighter of the Year honoree of the Boxing Writers Association of America. “Kaya nga kailangan paghandaan pa ring mabuti ang laban. “ “Besides, he’s my No. 2 contender at hindi niya mararating ang ganung ranggo if he’s not good as a boxer,” dugang niya.

Alang ni Pacquiao nga dili masayon kontrahon si Horn ug gani kini maoy igong rason kon nganong angayan lang nga mohimo siya og hugot nga preparasyon sa maong away.

Ang Pacquiao-Horn fight adto ipahigayon sa Brisbane, Australia.

Sa dihang gipangutana kalabot sa pangangkon sa kampo ni Horn nga niagi na ang iyang mga adlaw, ang eight weight division champion igo lang miingon, “If that will make them happy, so be it. Huwag na nating guluhin ang isip natin sa mga salitang yun. Totoo namang may edad na tayo, so bakit ako magagalit. Kung tutoo mang laos na ako, hindi ako dapat magalit. Sa ibabaw ng ring natin malalaman ‘yan.”

“I have been in boxing for more than two decades and I always welcome those kind of statements and comments because, for one, they sell tickets which is good for the promotion. Para dumami ang manonood ng laban,” matod pa sa senador.

“I also welcome reports that he’s been training hard. That’s good news because it means he’ll be giving me a good fight. Ibig sabihin din mapapaligaya naming dalawa ang mga manonood,” dugang niya. (JBM)