Villanueva napakyas

NAGSINUKLIAY. Makita ning hulagway nga nagsinukliay sa ilang mga kumo si King Arthur Villanueva (wala) sa Ala Boxing Club ug Zolani Tete sa South Africa sa ilang WBO interim bantamweight title fight kagahapon didto sa England. Internet

SA ikaduhang higayon, ka­­pak­yasan mao na usab ang naangkon ni King Arthur Villanueva kagahapon human kini napukan ni Zolani Tete sa South Africa sa ilang 12-round World Boxing Organization (WBO) interim Bantamweight title fight dindto sa Leicester Arena sa England. Ang 28-anyos nga Filipino fighter sa naila nga Ala Boxing Stable gilupig ni Tete pinaagi sa unanimous decision, 119-108, 119-108, ug 120-107. Ang away usa unta ka title eliminator aron pag-ila kon kinsa ang mamahimong mandator challenger alang sa WBO 118 lbs. Championship. Apan gidesidihan pipila ka oras sa wala pa ang away ngadto sa usa ka interim title fight human tangtangi si Marlon Tapales sa ilang titulo sa dihang napakyas kini sa pagkuha sa iyang weight limit sa iyang unang pagdepensa sa titulo batok sa challenger nga si Shohei Omori sa Japan. Kahinumdoman si Villanueva (30-2, 16 KOs) napakyas usab sa iyang unang pagsuwa nga makaangkon og world title human kini mapukan ni McJoe Arroyo sa Puerto Rico pinaagi sa 10th round technical decision alang sa bakanting International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior bantamweight crown. Saktong dominasyon ang gipakita ni Tete gikan sa sinugdanan sa away ug iya pang napatumba si Villanueva sa ika 11 ka round. Si Tete (25-3, with 20 Kos), mao usab ang kanhi IBF junior bantamweight champion. Nakahatag usab og sagabal ni Villanueva mao ang iyang gisi nga naangkon sa unang round tungod sa accidental headbutt. Gigamitan usab siya sa ka beterano ni Tete kinsa mipahimulos sa iyang kaabtik ug ang ka maayong mo counter sa pagpanumbag ngadto sa ulo ug lawas sa Filipino fighter. Sa iyang Facebook accounte, giangkon ni Villanueva ang iyang kapildihan.

“Magaling talaga si Tete,” ni Villanueva pa sa iyang mensahe sa Facebook human sa away. “I did my very best pero I can’t hit him.” (JBM)

Abril 24, 2017.

