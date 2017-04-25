Fajardo, Gilas vs. Mindanao All-Stars

NAHIMONG sentro sa atraksiyon si June Fajardo sa paghiabot niini didto sa Cagayan de Oro City alang sa unang kalihukan sa PBA All-Star Weekend. Napuno sa abiba ug ingon man gipulipulihan sa pagbunlot aron magpakuha og hulagway ang higanting Sugboanon samtang nagpaabot kini sa baggage claim area sa didto sa airport sa Misamis Oriental Capital. Hinuon way gibalibaran ang lumad nga taga Pinamungajan, Cebu sa hangyo sa iyang mga fans. “Hindi naman, wala yun,” matod sa mapahiyumon nga Fajardo kinsa nauwahig kadiyot sa stop over sa PBA All-Star delegation. Si Fajardo naghinamhinam nga mangulo sa national team alang sa Southeast Asian Basketball (Seaba) Championship sunod buwan. Isip kabahin sa ilang preparasyon, ang national team makigsangka sa Mindanao All-Stars sa usa ka tuneup game karong gabii sa Xavier University gym. “Excited ako,” nagkanayon si Fajardo. “Sana makuha namin agad yung chemistry namin, kasi kulang yung isang buwan na preparation namin para sa tournament.” Gawas ni Fajardo, ang Gilas team sa CDO leg langkuban usab nila ni Terrence Romeo, Roger Pogoy, Matthew Wright, LA Revilla, Mike Tolomia, Kevin Ferrer, Carl Bryan Cruz, Bradwyn Guinto, ug Fonzo Gotladera. “Sana maging good example kami sa mga youngsters,” padayag sa 27-anyos nga Fajardo. JBM/Spin.ph

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Abril 26, 2017.

